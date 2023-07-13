Mandy Rose apologizes to a fan on Instagram; what exactly happened?

Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose recently sent an important message to her fans on her Instagram stories.

The pro-wrestling world has been plagued by catfishers for a long time at this point. Superstars like Alexa Bliss, Seth Rollins, and many others have suffered a great deal due to scammers pretending to be them on social media.

Mandy Rose recently conducted a Q&A for the fans on her official Instagram handle and shared her responses on her Instagram stories. One fan asked her if she's on Google Chat and if she's been talking to him for the past three years. Here's what Mandy said in response:

"No, I do not have Google Chat, and I have not been talking to you for the past three years. And I apologize, but I wanted to make sure that everyone here this that I only have one account, I don't have Google Chat, I do however talk to everyone on my fansite. I don't answer DMs on my Instagram but I do answer my DMs on my fansite. So, I apologize if you've been talking to someone that's pretending to be me. It happens a lot. I don't know why people do this, but please know that it's not me. And I'll never ask for money. I will never ask money for my mom or all these crazy things I see, so please. It is not me and make sure who you're talking to, when you're talking to these fake accounts."

Mandy Rose boasts a massive fan following

Mandy has more than 3.5 million followers on her official Instagram handle. She has just over a million followers on her Twitter handle. Unfortunately, with such a huge following, a tiny portion of them are bound to be gullible.

Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera @AlexaBliss_WWE I hate that I have to KEEP saying this. I only have ONE acct on Twitter, IG & Tik Tok. I DO NOT talk to people on google hangouts or any “perosnal pages” or “perosnal #” if you think you are talking to me I PROMISE YOU you are not. & I would never ask for $ or gift cards. I hate that I have to KEEP saying this. I only have ONE acct on Twitter, IG & Tik Tok. I DO NOT talk to people on google hangouts or any “perosnal pages” or “perosnal #” if you think you are talking to me I PROMISE YOU you are not. & I would never ask for $ or gift cards.

Catfishers lure such gullible fans into thinking that they are talking to their favorite WWE Superstars. After earning the fans' trust, the catfishers then ask them for money or gift cards, which the fans happily end up sending.

As always, we urge fans to be wary of catfishers while on social media.

