Current champion's tweet leads to Twitter exchange with Bayley

NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose and Bayley exchanged some words on social media this week.

Mandy is set to face Sarray next Tuesday on NXT 2.0. This past week, The Warrior of the Sun approached the champ for a match. Rose and the rest of Toxic Attraction made fun of her and did not take the challenge seriously. However, the NXT Women's Champion recalled how Sarray humiliated her when she first came to the developmental brand and accepted the matchup.

In a recent tweet, Mandy Rose mentioned that she would teach the rookie a lesson at their upcoming encounter on Tuesday. Bayley took note of the post and poked fun at the NXT Women's Champion, stating that she would like to learn a lesson from the champ as well.

Mandy did not take too kindly to this and quickly retorted back, stating that there could be a lesson or two in store for the former three-time women's champion as well.

"I could teach you a little something too."

Bayley has been out of action since July 2021

It has been over a year since The Role Model was last seen on WWE TV. The three-time women's champion suffered a torn ACL back in July 2021, which sidelined her from in-ring action.

At the time, she was training at the Performance Center for an upcoming match against then-SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair at Money in the Bank.

The 33-year-old superstar was not drafted to either RAW or SmackDown during the 2021 WWE Draft back in October, making her one of the hottest free agents in the company.

There has been a lot of speculation about The Role Model's return to the company. She is also reportedly back in training and was recently spotted at the Performance Center in Orlando.

When do you think she will make a comeback to the squared circle? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

