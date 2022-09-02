Mandy Rose breaks character to react to current champion's wholesome video ahead of WWE Clash at the Castle

WWE star Mandy Rose recently broke character to react to Liv Morgan's wholesome video ahead of Clash at the Castle.

Taking to Twitter, Morgan posted a clip where she was seen showing a poster of herself in Cardiff.

Responding to the wholesome video posted by the reigning SmackDown Women's Champion, Rose seemed quite elated regarding her WWE colleague's success and how far she has come.

Rose is currently a heel on NXT 2.0 and has established her place as one of the top stars on the brand. She has also held the NXT Women's Championship for 300+ days.

The Toxic Attraction leader has been the focal point when it comes to the current NXT women's division landscape. Her next title defense will be at NXT Worlds Collide against Blair Davenport and Meiko Satomura.

However, Morgan is currently in the UK ahead of her next big title defense against Shayna Baszler. The two will collide in a highly anticipated match at the Clash at the Castle premium live event.

WWE star Shayna Baszler put Liv Morgan on notice ahead of Clash at the Castle

Clash at the Castle will feature Liv Morgan defending her SmackDown Women's Championship against yet another UFC veteran in the form of Shayna Baszler. Having dethroned Ronda Rousey in the first place, Morgan defeated The Baddest Woman On The Planet again at SummerSlam to retain her championship.

In the lead-up to Clash at the Castle, she has been put on notice on numerous occasions by The Queen of Spades, who seemed confident about ending Morgan's title reign.

Speaking to the New York Post, Baszler was questioned if Morgan was worthy of being a champion or not.

“We’re going to know at the end of Clash at the Castle if she’s worth it or not,” Baszler said. “And that’s outside of the title. That’s Liv being in the ring with me. That’s a sports story that’s always been told. Are these guys good enough? Can these guys beat the Yankees? The USA hockey versus Russia. Can she do it? Those are maybe bad examples because USA ends up winning and I’m gonna smoke Liv.”

