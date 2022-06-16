"Love you" - Mandy Rose breaks character to send a heartfelt birthday message to 6-time champion

Mandy Rose has taken to social media to send a message to Bayley on her birthday.

Taking to her Instagram story, the reigning NXT Women's Champion shared a throwback photo of herself with The Role Model.

Rose also wrote a heartfelt message for the former SmackDown Women's Champion. You can check it out below:

"Happy birthday @itsmebayley you've always been such a great friend and veteran to me... love you hope u have an amazing day!! Hopefully we can get pizzzahhhhh soon!"

Bayley has been absent from WWE programming for almost a year now. She suffered an ACL injury last July.

Prior to her 'I Quit' Match against Bianca Belair at the 2021 Money in the Bank event, she was sidelined with an untimely injury. Regardless, she remains as one of the most active WWE stars on social media.

In one of her most recent tweets, The Role Model teased the idea of returning to the ring. She posted a photo of a wrestling boot, which might've signified that the 33-year-old is all set to make her return.

Mandy Rose is the current NXT Women's Champion, a title previously held by Bayley

Mandy Rose is currently enjoying her first title reign in WWE. The Toxic Attraction leader won the NXT Women's Championship at Halloween Havoc 2021 by beating Raquel Rodriguez, formerly known as Raquel Gonzalez.

Meanwhile, for Bayley, she won the NXT Women's Championship at TakeOver: Brooklyn in 2015. She defeated her former rival and tag team partner Sasha Banks to win the strap.

The two went on to compete in an iconic rematch at NXT TakeOver: Respect, in the first-ever women's 30-minute Iron Man Match in WWE history. Bayley retained her title by beating Banks three falls to two.

It now remains to be seen when The Role Model will be returning to WWE programming.

