"Love u" - Mandy Rose breaks character to send a heartfelt message to released WWE Superstar

WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose sent a message to Persia Pirotta (real-life Steph De Lander) following her release from WWE.

WWE recently released a handful of superstars from NXT, including Dakota Kai. Alongside the former WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champion, Harland, Dexter Lumis, Raelyn Divine, Draco Anthony, Vish Kanya, Mila Malani, and others have also been let go.

Taking to Twitter, Rose broke character to send a heartfelt message to Pirotta by quoting a tweet from the latter.

"Love u ur a star," Rose wrote.

Check out the tweet from the NXT Women's Champion below:

Pirotta signed with WWE in March 2021 and made her NXT debut as Indi Hartwell's friend. As per the same storyline, Pirotta flew from Australia to attend the InDex wedding.

She began competing as an active in-ring performer in October 2021 and was also paired up with Johnny Gargano's former faction, The Way.

Mandy Rose recently responded to former WWE Superstar Ember Moon, a.k.a Athena's latest comments

The NXT Women's Champion also took to Twitter to respond to Ember Moon, a.k.a. Athena's recent comments during her time in WWE.

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT, Moon claimed that WWE officials held meetings on NXT where they asked superstars to dress like Rose.

"To be told that I've done nothing wrong and I was taken off TV for doing nothing wrong, it hurt so bad because I was so happy walking into work. I remember when Shotzi left, I remember going to my makeup artist and saying, 'I am so unhappy.' We'd have to sit through stupid meetings about how we'd have to dress sexy. I'm not about to wear fishnet booty buttcheek shorts because we had a two-hour meeting about how to dress like Mandy Rose. That's not fair. Mandy is absolutely phenomenal and an amazing person, but not everyone is Mandy Rose," Athena said.

In reaction to Athena's comments, Rose tweeted out the following GIF:

Rose is currently in her first title reign in WWE. She has held the NXT Women's Title for more than 180 days. She is also the head of the stable Toxic Attraction alongside Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne.

