Mandy Rose breaks silence on winning a major wrestling award post her release from WWE

Last year, Mandy Rose dominated the women's division of NXT as the champion until she was unexpectedly released from the company. Recently, she reacted to winning PWI's Most Improved Wrestler of the year 2022.

In 2021, Mandy Rose ended her alliance with Dana Brooke. She left the women's tag team division on the main roster to make her way back to the Black and Gold brand. Rose reinvented herself when she created Toxic Attraction alongside Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin.

The Pro Wrestling Illustrated award has been in the industry since the 70s and has a prestigious line of winners who have won awards under different categories. Today, she reacted to winning Pro Wrestling Illustrated's Most Improved Wrestler of 2022 after she was released from the company. Check it out:

"Thank youuuu🤗🤗🙏🏻🙏🏻"

Rose dominated most of 2022 as the NXT Women's Champion. She was the third longest-reigning champion of the brand before her unexpected release from the company.

Mandy Rose says she was "hurt" after her WWE release

In 2021, Mandy Rose made it her life's mission to reinvent herself as she was sent to WWE's developmental brand after her four-year run on the main roster post-WrestleMania 37.

She successfully reinvented herself on NXT, where she created Toxic Attraction and won every Women's title on the brand alongside her stable members Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne.

However, her dream run as NXT Women's Champion ended as she was abruptly released from the company due to having a FanTime account. Recently, Mandy opened up about her release from the company. Check it out:

"I'm hurt, 100%. Yeah. I'm very hurt. No one wants to get that call that you're being fired from any job, right? So I was very hurt, very disappointed. I was disappointed so much more, because of everything I put into the business just the last year and a half."

Rose dropped her title to Roxanne Perez, who came fresh off NXT Deadline as the winner of the first-ever Women's Iron Survivor challenge. It will be interesting to see if the Golden Goddess ever returns to the company to reunite with Toxic Attraction.

Do you want to see Mandy Rose return to WWE? Sound off in the comment section below.

Will WWE be sold to Saudi Arabian investors? Our experts investigate here.

Poll : 0 votes