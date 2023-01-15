Mandy Rose calls WWE Superstar a "little girl" in a message on social media

Former WWE star Mandy Rose recently took to Instagram to send a heartfelt message to one of her former on-screen rivals, Cora Jade.

During her time in the company, Rose shared the ring with numerous talented stars, including Cora Jade. However, she was recently released from her contract due to the content posted on her FanTime page.

Taking to her Instagram story, she wished Jade on her birthday and shared a photo of a match between them. The former NXT Women's Champion further reflected on sharing the squared circle with the 22-year-old.

"Always loved working u little [email protected]," wrote Rose.

Check out Mandy Rose's message for Cora Jade below:

Mandy Rose revealed if she could've made millions in WWE

Mandy Rose recently discussed the possibility of her making millions of dollars in WWE.

Speaking in an interview with Tamron Hall Show, Rose mentioned that she definitely could've made a lot of money while working on a long-term basis in the Stamford-based company.

She further explained the importance of her name and image and how valuable it turned out to be. Rose said:

"[Could you've made that kind of money in the WWE?] Yeah, long-term. It would have to take me a while for sure. [So, you made more on this site than you were making or could in the immediate future in WWE?] Yes. [Sounds like that's an easy answer?] Yes. I would say, you know, we all know money isn't everything but [only your brand and your identity] exactly. (...) I think what I've realized and learned from this whole thing is that my name, image, and likeness is extremely valuable," noted Rose.

Mandy Rose is focusing on her ventures outside of professional wrestling. Following her WWE release, there has been no indication of her possibly joining another major promotion.

The 32-year-old hasn't ruled out the possibility of a return to professional wrestling. However, for now, she seems to be enjoying life outside the squared circle.

