Mandy Rose claims that her NSFW photo was the best moment of her WWE career

Mandy Rose is a former NXT Women's Champion, who unified the title with the NXT UK Women's Championship in 2022.

Following her historic win, Rose posted an NSFW photo of herself with both championships. Taking to her official Instagram handle, the 32-year-old superstar claimed that her viral photo with the NXT Women's Title and the NXT UK Women's Title was the best moment of her career.

By the end of 2022, Rose lost the NXT Women's Title to Roxanne Perez, who ended her historic 413-day title reign. Shortly afterward, the former Golden Goddess was released by WWE.

Since departing WWE, Rose has been focusing on her ventures outside of professional wrestling. Her future in pro wrestling is also uncertain.

A potential return to WWE could be on the cards at some point down the line. However, the former NXT Women's Champion seems to be enjoying life without taking in-ring bumps.

Mandy Rose sent a message to Trish Stratus on Instagram

Mandy Rose recently took to social media to send a message to Trish Stratus by leaving a comment on her Instagram post.

Earlier this year, Stratus returned to in-ring competition, as she teamed up with Becky Lynch and Lita at WrestleMania 39. The babyface trio defeated Damage CTRL on Night 1 of the show.

While Stratus is currently focused on feuding against Becky Lynch, she certainly hasn't missed a step in her social media influence. Reacting to a recent photo posted by the Hall of Famer, Rose sent the following three-word message:

"Such a boss."

This past Monday night on RAW, Stratus was confronted by the returning Lynch, who was betrayed by the former a few weeks ago.

A potential singles match between the two women could take place at some point down the line.

