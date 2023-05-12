Mandy Rose sends a three-word message to Trish Stratus, reacts to her latest photo

Mandy Rose took to social media to send a message to Trish Stratus and react to her latest photo on Instagram.

Stratus, who returned to WWE television earlier in the year, is currently feuding against Becky Lynch. The two women crossed paths this past Monday night on RAW upon Lynch's return to television.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Stratus posted a photo of herself, to which Rose reacted with a three-word message.

"Such a boss" wrote Rose

Check out a screenshot of Rose's comment on Trish Stratus' post:

Rose is a former WWE Superstar. She was released at the end of last year after losing the NXT Women's Title to Roxanne Perez. This marked the ending of Rose's historic run as champion and was also her final match in the company.

Vince Russo isn't impressed with Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch's storyline

Vince Russo claimed that amid Becky Lynch's recent absence from WWE television, Lita should've stepped in for the Irishwoman.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Russo stated:

"Bro, if you're going to have to stretch this out to SummerSlam, here's the first thing you're gonna do. The first thing Trish is going to do, which they didn't do is, she is going to hurt Becky and Becky's really going to be out with an injury. At what point [sic], now you have Lita step in, now you have Trish get some heat on Lita do that for a while, before Becky even comes back,"

Russo further continued:

"You wanna drag this thing out, that's what was needed to do. Lita was a part of this, she was Becky's partner, they lost the belt because of Trish. Let her really hurt Becky, let Lita show up, get the heat on Lita, then maybe bring Becky back in four to six weeks. At least now we've got some legs on this thing."

Lynch returned this past Monday night to confront Trish Stratus. A match between the two women is yet to be confirmed.

