Mandy Rose confesses two WWE Hall of Famers disliked her 

Mandy Rose recently revealed that two WWE Hall of Famers didn't like her much in the earlier stages of her career in the Stamford-based promotion. She was referring to none other than Nikki and Brie Bella, also known as The Bella Twins.

The former NXT Women's Champion was a part of WWE from 2015 to 2022. Her release in December 2022 stunned fans as she was at the top of her game in NXT. Disagreements over Rose's content on her exclusive fan content account led to her release.

In her recent appearance on the Power Alphas podcast, Mandy Rose looked back at her early days in WWE. She mentioned how everyone in the women's division looked up to Nikki and Brie Bella at the time.

However, Rose added that she didn't think the two Hall of Famers liked her much. That said, Mandy Rose pointed out that she had the utmost respect for them and that they got along well now.

"I felt like because the Bellas were the big thing, and ... they had the most time in there, and they had a big presence about them," Rose said. "Like, I felt like everyone was kind of always ... trying to please the Bellas. The girls and ... I was trying to please them, too, but ... I don't think they liked me too much in the beginning, I'm not gonna lie. I get along with them great now. I love them, and I have so much respect for them." [H/T -WrestlingInc]

Check out the full interview below:

Former WWE star Mandy Rose on her wrestling future

In a recent interview, Rose discussed if she missed being a part of the wrestling business.

While she stated that she sorely missed the sense of camaraderie with her colleagues, she didn't want to step back anytime soon.

"I'm actually a little surprised. I thought that I would get [the itch]... coming up on almost a year. But I really haven't," Rose said. But I do miss certain things — don't get me wrong. I miss the camaraderie. I miss my friends over there. I speak to them a lot. I miss that adrenaline rush, of course, but the itch to get out there and wrestle right now? I don't have it right now, I have to be honest."

Expand Tweet

With WWE bringing back many released names in recent months, it remains to be seen if Mandy Rose could also be back under the company's umbrella soon.

Do you see Rose returning to the global juggernaut? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.