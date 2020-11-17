Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke injured on WWE RAW; Out of Survivor Series on Sunday

It was rumored that last week on WWE Monday Night RAW Nia Jax had injured Mandy Rose in their matchup. Tonight, that was seemingly confirmed as Jax and her tag team partner Shayna Baszler wrote Rose out of the six-woman tag team match tonight by stomping her arm on the steel steps outside of the ring.

Dana Brooke and Asuka went on to win the match for their team when the RAW Women's Champion made Lana tap out to the Asuka Lock. Afterward, Lana went through a table for the ninth time.

Who will join the women's RAW team on Sunday at WWE Survivor Series?

Later on, in the show, Brooke was shown backstage outside of the Trainer's Room concerned over the well being of her tag team partner. When out of nowhere, Reckoning from RETRIBUTION blindsided Brooke and attacked her, and laid her out stomping her into some nearby production crates.

Shortly thereafter, Byron Saxton broke the news on commentary that both Rose and Brooke have been injured and would no longer be part of Team RAW this Sunday at WWE Survivor Series.

So now there are two open slots on the team for this Sunday, the question remains...who will fill those spots?

The best question at this point is, who's available? These are the women currently assigned to the RAW brand not scheduled for WWE Survivor Series...

Alexa Bliss

Charlotte Flair

Lacey Evans

Naomi

Nikki Cross

Peyton Royce

Reckoning

With Reckoning laying out Brooke it would only make sense for her to take her spot. As for the final remaining spot? Now is a good of a time as any for the WWE return of Charlotte Flair, right? We will find out soon enough.