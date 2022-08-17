Mandy Rose defeats 28-year-old WWE star to retain NXT Women's Title at Heatwave

Mandy Rose defended her NXT Women's Championship against Zoey Stark on this week's special edition of NXT Heatwave.

Stark earned the right to challenge for the title after winning the 20-woman battle royal several weeks ago by last eliminating Cora Jade. She made her in-ring return during the bout after being out of action for numerous months due to an injury.

Stark looked to end Mandy's lengthy title reign on NXT Heatwave. Her knee was taken out during the match, leaving her vulnerable. Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin of Toxic Attraction were at ringside but were evicted by the referee.

Nikkita Lyons, Zoey Stark's tag team partner in the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship tournament, came out and attacked Jayne and Dolin, removing them from ringside. Meanwhile, Mandy Rose trapped Zoey's left on the ropes and tried to remove her knee brace.

She hit the latter with her Kiss the Rose finishing move for a two count. The Golden Goddess then removed Stark's knee brace completely and wore it on her own knee. She delivered another Kiss the Rose with a knee brace to win the match via pinfall and retain her NXT Women's Championship.

Check out the full results of NXT Heatwave here:

Whom would you like to see challenge Mandy Rose next for the title? Sound off in the comments below!

We asked Stone Cold Steve Austin if he acknowledges Roman Reigns. Find out his answer here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Neda Ali