Mandy Rose to defend NXT Women's Championship against 30-year-old star at Halloween Havoc

NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose's next opponent has been confirmed. At Halloween Havoc, she will defend her title against Alba Fyre.

The two stars have been involved in a feud for several weeks now, and the former NXT UK Women's Champion will finally get her title shot. Last week, God's Greatest Creation was abducted by Fyre while she was inside a minivan.

On the latest episode of NXT, Alba Fyre announced that Mandy Rose had agreed to face her for the NXT Women's Championship at Halloween Havoc during the joyride. The event is scheduled to take place on October 22.

Other matches scheduled for the show include Bron Breakker vs. JD McDonagh vs. Ilja Dragunov in a Triple Threat match for the NXT Championship and Cora Jade vs. her former best friend, Roxanne Perez.

During this week's NXT, Alba Fyre defeated Toxic Attraction's Jacy Jayne in a singles match. She was then attacked by someone in the crowd, who was revealed to be Sonya Deville. The rest of Toxic Attraction got in on the assault, and they triple-powerbombed Fyre through the announcers' desk.

Do you think Alba Fyre will dethrone Mandy Rose at NXT Halloween Havoc? Sound off in the comments below!

Find out which big wrestling project The Rock is currently involved in right here.

Poll : 0 votes