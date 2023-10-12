Mandy Rose gets candid about her acclaimed WWE NXT run prior to release

Mandy Rose was shockingly released by WWE on December 14, 2022, just one day after her 413-day reign as NXT Women's Champion ended at the hands of Roxanne Perez.

Despite a prolonged run on the main roster between 2016 and 2021, Mandy Rose wasn't acclaimed for her work until after. She returned to NXT in July and aligned with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne to form Toxic Attraction.

Ten months after her WWE release, Mandy Rose appeared on the premiere episode of the Power Alphas Podcast alongside her fiancé Sabatino Piscitelli to discuss a variety of topics. She touched on receiving criticism during her run on the main roster:

"It does get misconstrued because I had a lot of pressure, throughout my whole career, and that's why the story is full circle with what I ended up doing the last couple of years. I did gain so much respect from the fans because of all that," Rose said. [H/T: Fightful]

She went on about appearing on Total Divas for only one season because she knew she had to train. Keeping up with consistent grinding, Rose wound up getting a lengthy reign as the NXT Women's Champion:

"Coming to NXT, being a champion, I got that opportunity and why I'm so grateful and so blessed. Whatever my path was...I went on the main roster after two years, which was not a lot of training in NXT, got sent back for whatever reason. I humbled, I worked my ass off, did what I had to do, and showed the world that I belong here and that I'm the baddest b*tch in the room."

There is a section of the fanbase hoping to see Mandy Rose return to the Stamford-based promotion down the line. However, a recent report revealed that it is highly unlikely. The racy content she posted online and her OnlyFans account is seemingly what led to her WWE release.

Mandy Rose was slated to win top WWE title at WrestleMania, reveals a former writer

According to former writer Dave Schilling, there were plans to book a sensitive angle for WrestleMania 35 in 2019. Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville, then known as Fire and Desire, had a feud going on the SmackDown brand against then-champion Asuka.

Schilling elaborated that the storyline would have culminated in a triple threat at the Show of Shows, with Deville laying down for Rose to get the pin and the title. The plan was to have the two kiss post-match. But in the end, the entire angle was scrapped owing to many facets. Check out the details here.

Rose and Deville ultimately feuded with one another. The two wrestled at SummerSlam 2020. The bout was contested under No Disqualification rules with the added stipulation of "Loser Leaves WWE."

