Mandy Rose's return to WWE highly unlikely - Reports

The world of professional wrestling is currently buzzing with rumors of potential returns and wrestlers jumping ships. In the middle of all this, a recent report suggests Mandy Rose's return to WWE seems highly unlikely.

During her final run with WWE, Mandy Rose elevated the NXT women's division with her impressive championship reign with her faction, Toxic Attraction. Around that time, the then NXT Women's Champion also started an NSFW premium content paywall, which broke a clause in her contract.

In December 2022, Rose shockingly lost her title against Roxxane Perez, ending her 413-day reign as champion. Soon after, Mandy was released from her contract with immediate effect.

Ringside News, in their report, stated that Mandy Rose's return to the company seems unlikely. They further added that the former NXT Champion's name has never come up in WWE's discussions, and it seems to stay like that in the future as well.

With Mandy Rose still active on the NSFW platform, it is unlikely that the company will have her back. In the future, we may see her for a reunion or something similar. A full-fledged return, however, doesn't seem to be in the cards at all.

Mandy Rose was unhappy with her character on WWE's main roster

Mandy Rose spent several years on the main roster with little to no success. But it all changed with her move to NXT in 2021. Rose was an instant hit and soon won the NXT Women's Title. Her faction with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, Toxic Attraction, was the focal point of the show till her departure.

During the premier episode of her new show, Power Alphas Podcast, the former WWE Superstar revealed that he was not happy with the direction of her character on the main roster, and she looked at the move to NXT as an opportunity.

"[I] wasn’t very happy with what I was doing at that moment. So, in my head, I looked at it as a positive reinforcement of like this could be something really big and really new and innovative for me. I didn’t look at it of anything else," she said.

Do you think Mandy Rose will ever make a return to the company? Sound off in the comments below.