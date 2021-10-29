"She always guided us" -Mandy Rose explains Paige's influence on her WWE NXT 2.0 run

Newly crowned WWE NXT 2.0 Women's Champion Mandy Rose has a lot to be grateful for on her incredible journey to the top of the mountain.

In her first appearance this week on WWE's The Bump after the win over Raquel Gonzales at WWE NXT 2.0 Halloween Havoc, Rose made sure she thanked her former mentor Paige.

Mandy Rose came on the main roster with Sonya Deville as part of Absolution, which was led by the former WWE NXT Champion. The Toxic Attraction Leader detailed how Paige helped her grow as a performer on the WWE main roster.

" Paige was always an amazing leader for Sonya [Deville] and I, especially so early in our careers. She always guided us. She always gave us little tips that, maybe, you don’t think that they’re going to help you in your career, whether it’s not related to wrestling. That’s what I feel like I’m doing now. I have to say, you learn from the best. Paige is one of the best."

Mandy Rose and her teammates have their heads held up high after NXT 2.0 Halloween Havoc

It looks like Toxic Attraction has a lot to celebrate in the fallout of the newest Halloween-themed edition of NXT 2.0. The "Golden Prophecy" came true for all three women as all of them got what they were coming for at Halloween Havoc.

Mandy Rose had one of the best matches of 2021 against Raquel Gonzales in a 'Spin the Wheel, Make a Deal' gimmick match to come on top as the NXT 2.0 Women's Champion. Jacy Jayne and Gigi Doyle didn't disappoint either as they defeated Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta and the champions Io Shirai and Zoey Stark to win the NXT women's tag team championship.

The newest dominant stars in WWE's third brand, Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin, and Jacy Jayne, have now captured all the top prizes in the women's division.

What do you think is next for them?

