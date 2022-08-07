Mandy Rose hints at Toxic Attraction moving up to the main roster for an upcoming tournament

Current NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose has reacted to WWE's recent post.

On the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown, it was announced that a tournament will be held to crown the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions after Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out during a live episode of RAW back in May 2022.

WWE posted the announcement of the contest on Twitter and asked fans to name the duo they want to see enter the tournament. However, Rose responded to the tweet with a GIF, hinting at Toxic Attraction potentially competing for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles on Monday Night RAW.

Check out Mandy Rose's tweet below:

Mandy @WWE_MandyRose twitter.com/wwe/status/155… WWE @WWE



Who would you like to see enter the tournament? BREAKING NEWS: A tournament to crown new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions will begin Monday on #WWERaw Who would you like to see enter the tournament? #SmackDown BREAKING NEWS: A tournament to crown new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions will begin Monday on #WWERaw!Who would you like to see enter the tournament? #SmackDown https://t.co/pH6kKH7Bun twitter.com/wwe/status/155… https://t.co/gvA7AdyESV

The WWE Universe was full of support and appreciation for Mandy Rose

The wrestling community was full of support and appreciation for NXT star Mandy Rose following her witty response.

While most fans wanted Toxic Attraction to become the next WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, others called for a reunion between Sonya Deville and the former Golden Goddess.

Here are some of the interesting fan tweets below:

Hussein @whoishussein_ @WWE_MandyRose Me if Toxic Attraction shows up on Monday @WWE_MandyRose Me if Toxic Attraction shows up on Monday https://t.co/mZR5Tjda8S

bob ford @big41bob @WWE_MandyRose Soyna and Mandy or gigi and Jayce toxic attraction @WWE_MandyRose Soyna and Mandy or gigi and Jayce toxic attraction

The Toxic Attraction was formed when NXT stars Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne joined forces with Rose after she returned to the brand.

On NXT 2.0 the trio faced Sarray, Catanzaro and Carter in a six-woman tag team match, which they won. Following their victory, Dolin, Jayne and Rose billed their trio as 'The Toxic Attraction'.

At NXT Halloween Havoc, the duo of Dolin and Jayne won their first championships when they defeated Shirai & Stark and Indi Hartwell & Persia Pirotta for the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles. On the same night, Mandy won her first NXT Women's Championship against Raquel Gonzalez.

Who do you think will become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions? Sounds off in the comment section below!

