"I was a little taken aback" - Mandy Rose discusses her move from WWE's main roster to NXT 

WWE Superstar Mandy Rose recently spoke about her reaction after finding out the company was taking her away from RAW and SmackDown.

For the past year, Mandy Rose has been performing for WWE's developmental brand NXT, after the management decided to remove her from the main roster.

Speaking on After The Bell, the 32-year-old star spoke about her initial thoughts after finding out she was going to work in NXT.

" I have to say, you know, in the beginning, I was a little taken aback. Of course, I didn't really know, you know what the reasoning was, why I was gonna go back to NXT. But I knew in the back of my head, the back of my mind that this is gonna be something really good and anything I've ever done in my past before wrestling I've always kind of, you know, had the drive and had, you know, I put in the hard work, to create whatever I wanted to create," Rose said. [From 19:54 to 20:22]

Mandy Rose is the current NXT Women's Champion, a title she has held for over 260 days. As such, it is fair to say that Mandy Rose's switch to WWE's third brand has been a success.

Mandy Rose credits WWE Hall of Famer for helping her thrive in NXT

The complete change in look and character for the current NXT Women's Champion has helped transform her into a major star in WWE.

During a recent interview on The Bump, Mandy Rose praised Shawn Michaels and NXT's writing staff for their creative contributions.

"You know at the end of the day I didn't know that this was gonna be my character in NXT when I, you know came back to NXT. But it just kind of went there and we kind of kept going with it and the collaboration with creators, writers and Shawn Michaels took huge part in it. It just got here and I couldn't be more grateful, and honestly honored to be where I am today." [H/T Sportskeeda]

This past week on NXT, returning star Zoey Stark won a battle royal which earned her a future shot at Mandy Rose's Championship.

What are your thoughts on Mandy Rose's run in NXT? Let us know in the comments section below.

