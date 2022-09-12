Mandy Rose has interesting reaction to flirting attempts by former WWE World Champion

WWE Superstar Mandy Rose recently reacted to Dolph Ziggler's interview, where The ShowOff praised the current champion's NXT run.

In a recent interview on Casual Conversations with the Classic, the former World Heavyweight champion highly praised Mandy and her faction, Toxic Attraction, for their current work in the company.

Rose reacted to the same interview as she wrote:

"Awww @HEELZiggler you're the best! love that I'm still ur fav!!!"

Responding to Mandy's tweet, Ziggler posted a GIF flirting with the Undisputed NXT Women's Champion.

In a Twitter alteration, Rose reacted to The ShowOff's tweet with laughing emojis.

Dolph Ziggler spoke about working with Mandy Rose' stable Toxic Attraction

Dolph Ziggler recently spoke about his time working with Mandy Rose and her stable Toxic Attraction.

During the same interview, Ziggler highly praised Mandy and mentioned how she and her stable had grown drastically in their business. The ShowOff also spoke about the time he saw the Toxic Attraction members speaking on the mic and their entrance music.

"But also what I really loved was I had earlier worked with Mandy, and when I knew her, she was not new, but kind of figuring out her character, figuring out some things. To watch her and her group, Toxic Attraction, stroll into that place with their entrance, talk on the mic so confidently, act like they were running the place, and a couple of the weeks I was there, they sat in the VIP lounge, sipping champagne and talking trash, I go, this is amazing," said Ziggler. [H/T - Fightful]

What are your thoughts on Mandy pairing up with Dolph Ziggler again? Sound off in the comment section below.

