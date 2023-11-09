Mandy Rose opens up on "financial freedom" one year after WWE release

Mandy Rose was one of the top women in WWE for several years before being fired in December 2022. The former NXT Women’s Champion recently opened up about how things have worked out for her one year after her release.

Rose was marching ahead as one of the faces of NXT in late 2022. However, she got in trouble due to her exclusive fan content account, ultimately leading to her release from WWE in December of that year. Many have been waiting and hoping to see Mandy Rose back in the ring. However, she has preferred to stay away from wrestling and has focused on her online presence.

On a recent episode of the Busted Open Radio, the former Toxic Attraction leader opened up about her life outside WWE. Rose noted that she was enjoying her time away from the ring and was more than happy with her financial freedom.

"It's been amazing. I can't complain. I've had a lot of ups and downs, just like anything," Mandy explained. "Since I've been away from it, the fear for a lot of us in the wrestling world it's like, 'What am I gonna do after this?'"

The former NXT Women’s Champion added that she’s been blessed to maintain "financial freedom" since being released from WWE.

"I've had a lot of great opportunities come my way, so I'm grateful," Rose concluded. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, the other former members of Toxic Attraction, have been working hard on NXT. However, they haven’t been able to get the same level of success that they did while working alongside Mandy Rose.

Mandy Rose is waiting for the right phone call after her WWE release

God’s Greatest Creation has been building herself outside the Stamford-based company since leaving the ring. She’s made a name for herself with her fan accounts outside wrestling.

Mandy Rose could get back to wrestling if she gets the right offer. She spoke about the possibility of joining AEW or TNA in 2024 during a Q&A session on Instagram.

"I don't know. But, you know, if the right phone call comes around, maybe."

Fans of the former NXT Women’s Champion can hope to see their favorite female superstar back in the ring next year. The ball is in AEW and TNA’s court, and it will be interesting to see if one of the promotions takes a chance and hires Rose.

