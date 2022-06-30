Mandy Rose breaks character to thank WWE Hall of Famer for his recent work on NXT 2.0

NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose recently thanked WWE Legend D-Von Dudley for his work as a coach.

Last month, D-Von Dudley was to begin working as a WWE NXT coach. As somebody who has worked in the wrestling business for over 30 years, the former WWE Tag Team Champion has a wealth of knowledge at his disposal.

Following his recent back surgery, the Hall of Famer took to Twitter to say how glad he is to be back working in NXT, leading to Rose welcoming him:

"This pass Tuesday night was the first time back at work since my back surgery that took me out last October. Feeling great and Glad to be back, but even more glad to be back in my new role in NXT. Love working with the new talent now. I thank God for this opportunity." (H/T: Twitter)

Check out Mandy Rose's tweet below:

D-Von Dudley has had to scratch and claw for every opportunity he ever received. His new role as a coach will be a lesson for WWE's next generation of performers.

Mandy Rose's former tag team partner has a lot of praise for her

Last year, the 31-year-old star started performing in NXT, and while many first saw it as a demotion, Rose quickly quashed those opinions. She's currently in the best phase of her pro wrestling career.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Sonya Deville, Rose's former tag team partner, spoke about the NXT Women's Champion crushing it in her new role:

"Also, I kinda have another person down there that I'm keeping a close eye on, my best friend, former tag team partner, Mandy Rose," said Deville. "She's absolutely crushing it and I love tuning in and watching the new girls coming up. Just killing it." (H/T: Sportskeeda)

After winning the title in October last year, Mandy Rose is close to becoming the fifth longest-reigning NXT Women's Champion in history.

