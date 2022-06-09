“She’s absolutely crushing it” - Sonya Deville breaks character to praise current champion

Sonya Deville has praised her former tag team partner Mandy Rose for the incredible work she has been putting in on WWE NXT.

The two women previously worked as a tag team known as Fire and Desire. Despite being unable to capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, the pairing was always regarded as one of the top duos in the division.

Appearing on the latest edition of WWE's The Bump, Deville stated that Rose has been at the top of her game ever since returning to NXT.

"Also, I kinda have another person down there that I'm keeping a close eye on, my best friend, former tag team partner, Mandy Rose," said Deville. "She's absolutely crushing it and I love tuning in and watching the new girls coming up. Just killing it." [43:49-44:02]

Sonya Deville has also been appreciative of Mandy Rose's current run in the past

This isn't the first time Sonya Deville praised Mandy Rose's work on NXT. In a previous conversation with Under The Ring, the former WWE official praised the NXT Women's Champion for making full use of the opportunity that was presented to her in NXT.

“I love just seeing someone come into their prime and come into their own…She went down there and she took an opportunity and made the absolute most out of it. She’s a star, she looks like a star...We all are so different, we bring such different things to the table, and Mandy is just very talented in a lot of ways and admirable as a person as well, her work ethic and what she puts into this. So, it’s super cool to see her kind of flourishing...Mandy’s killing it," said Deville. (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

Since making her return to in-ring action earlier this year, Deville has challenged for the RAW Women's Championship. She also recently welcomed Alexa Bliss back into in-ring competition; the latter defeated her two weeks in a row.

