"She's a star" – Former WWE official says Mandy Rose is killing it down in NXT

Former WWE official and current RAW star Sonya Deville spoke about Mandy Rose's recent NXT 2.0 run.

Fire and Desire was one of the hottest teams on the main roster, comprised of Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. The real-life best friends were moved to the main roster as part of Absolution, led by Paige.

The duo worked as a tag team for years before their break-up at the start of the pandemic era. After facing each other in several instances, Rose was moved to NXT. In a recent episode of the Under The Ring Podcast, Deville talked about Mandy's current run:

“I love just seeing someone come into their prime and come into their own…She went down there and she took an opportunity and made the absolute most out of it. She’s a star, she looks like a star...We all are so different, we bring such different things to the table, and Mandy is just very talented in a lot of ways and admirable as a person as well, her work ethic and what she puts into this. So, it’s super cool to see her kind of flourishing...Mandy’s killing it.” (H/T: WrestlingInc)

For almost a year, Toxic Attraction has been a dominant force in the women's division in NXT 2.0. It'll be interesting to see how Mandy Rose and Toxic Attraction prevail in the upcoming premium live event.

Sonya Deville talks about feuding with Mandy Rose on the main roster

Fire and Desire lasted for years but never won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. The team spent a few years in limbo after Paige announced her retirement. It seemed like the bond between the duo was unbreakable.

By the end of 2019, Dolph Ziggler and Otis were involved in a love triangle with Mandy Rose, which caused a rift between the team, leading to The Golden Goddess leaving with Otis. In a recent interview, Deville spoke about their storyline and how heavily they were involved in the creative decisions:

“It was definitely the highlight storyline of my career. It was so real and so personal, and I got to do it with my best friend and my sister, and we were so in it...We kind of just took the ball and ran with it, and did what we could with it, and made the most out of it.” (H/T: WrestlingInc)

It was interesting to see the two best friends duke it out in the ring and both seemingly enjoyed working together. Mandy Rose is set to defend her NXT Women's Championship against Wendy Choo at NXT In Your House on June 4, 2022.

