It seems like Dolph Ziggler still hasn't forgotten Mandy Rose and is hell-bent on wooing her again with his charms. Last night at WWE Hell in a Cell, Otis lost the Money in the Bank contract to The Miz after Tucker turned heel and attacked him. Soon after, Ziggler posted a tweet asking Mandy Rose what she's doing, adding a Hell in a Cell hashtag to the tweet.

Mandy Rose has now responded to Ziggler, and seems genuinely annoyed with his attempts to try to get back with her. Mandy asked Dolph why he's so obsessed with her, before Dana Brooke tweeted at him as well.

Why u so obsessed with me?? https://t.co/MjPenvBn18 — Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) October 27, 2020

She’s mine now ... leave her alone .. already warned her about you !! — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) October 26, 2020

There was a time when Mandy Rose and Ziggler were close

Earlier this year, Sonya Deville and Dolph Ziggler plotted to keep Mandy Rose away from Otis. It seemed like something was brewing between Mandy and Dolph instead. Courtesy the SmackDown Mystery Hacker, later revealed to be Mustafa Ali, Mandy learned about the plot and decided to get together with Otis.

At WrestleMania 36, Mandy Rose helped Otis defeat Ziggler and also attacked Deville. Mandy and Otis' romance has only blossomed since then. Although Ziggler hasn't stopped trying, it seems highly unlikely that Mandy Rose will ever get back with him.