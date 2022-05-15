Mandy Rose reaches new career milestone in WWE

Mandy Rose recently reached a new career milestone in WWE. The NXT 2.0 star has now completed 200 days as the NXT Women's Champion.

Ever since moving back to the developmental brand, The Golden Goddess has found herself on a winning path. She struck it after forming an alliance with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne to form Toxic Attraction. All three members of the faction tasted gold when they became champions at Halloween Havoc.

Rose became the top champion of the NXT women's division by defeating Raquel Rodriguez, which marked her first major title win in WWE. Meanwhile, Dolin and Jayne became NXT Women's Tag Team Champions by winning the Scareway to Hell Triple Threat Ladder Match.

Since then, Rose has successfully defended the NXT Women's Title against former champions like Io Shirai, Raquel Rodriguez, Kay Lee Ray and newcomers like Cora Jade in several high-profile matches.

Who can pose a threat to Mandy Rose?

While Mandy Rose currently occupies the throne, several women are looking to topple her. NXT 2.0 recently began its Women's Breakout Tournament, the winner of which will earn an opportunity to challenge for the NXT Women's Championship.

With contenders like Nikkita Lyons, Tatum Paxley and Lash Legend in the bracket, there is a plethora of talents who could pose a threat to Rose's run as the NXT Women's Champion.

Toxic Attraction are currently embroiled in a feud with Wendy Choo & Roxanne Perez. The latest episode of NXT saw Jayne & Dolin defeat Choo & Perez in a tag-team match after Rose provided her cohorts with some assistance.

Rose, along with Toxic Attraction, has been a focal point of the NXT reboot, but no queen rules forever. With the level of talent set to clash in the Women's Breakout Tournament, it's possible she will soon face a challenge too great to overcome.

