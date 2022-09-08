Mandy Rose reacts to being called "hot" by a top WWE Superstar

Mandy Rose has reacted to a recent comment from fellow WWE Superstar, IYO SKY.

The former NXT Women's Champion is currently a part of Monday Night RAW. Earlier this year at SummerSlam, she was introduced as a new member of Bayley's faction, Damage Control, along with Dakota Kai.

The trio recently appeared on WWE's The Bump, where SKY provided her take on the current NXT Women's Champion, labeling her as "hot".

Check out the clip of IYO SKY briefly talking about Mandy Rose:

In reaction to SKY's comments, Rose sent her a three-worded message. The Toxic Attraction leader wrote:

Dakota Kai recently praised Mandy Rose

Dakota Kai was full of praise for Mandy Rose. Speaking on the same edition of WWE's The Bump, she also praised Meiko Satomura, who recently shared the ring with Rose at NXT Worlds Collide.

Kai commented on the current NXT Women's Champion, stating that Mandy has proved that she is capable of sharing the ring with the very best in the business. The 34-year-old said:

"Meiko Satomura is there who's an insane legend... So, to see someone of that calibre being able to be a part of the women's division and elevate all of them is crazy. And the fact that Mandy, I think, proved a lot of people wrong with that match, just goes to show that she can hang. I'm excited to see where this goes,"

At NXT Worlds Collide, Rose dethroned Satomura to win the NXT UK Women's Championship. In doing so, she successfully became a double champion.

The Worlds Collide Match also included Blair Davenport, who previously cemented her place as the #1 contender for the NXT UK Women's Title.

However, Rose was absent from this week's NXT 2.0 show but will return next week. This will be her first appearance on the yellow brand since becoming the double champion.

