Proved a lot of people wrong" - Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai heaps praise on popular NXT Superstar 

WWE Superstars Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL have given their thoughts on Mandy Rose's NXT Women's Championship reign and the brand's women's division in general.

Upon her return to NXT in 2021, Mandy Rose began leading Toxic Attraction, along with Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin, and the three women quickly took over the women's division.

Rose herself is currently amid a 300+ days reign with the NXT Women's Championship and even unified it with the NXT UK Women's Championship at NXT Worlds Collide.

Bayley, SKY, and Kai have all had substantial runs in the NXT women's division, with the former two capturing the women's championship. Meanwhile, Dakota has enjoyed two reigns with the NXT Women's Tag Titles.

With this level of experience regarding the brand's championships, Damage CTRL gave their thoughts on Mandy's history-making title unification match and NXT's women's division on this week's The Bump.

Kai praised one of Rose's World's Collide opponents, Meiko Satomura, but also stated that Mandy's performance proved people wrong.

"Meiko Satomura is there who's an insane legend... So, to see someone of that calibre being able to be a part of the women's division and elevate all of them is crazy. And the fact that Mandy, I think, proved a lot of people wrong with that match, just goes to show that she can hang. I'm excited to see where this goes," Kai said (12:21 - 12:47)

IYO SKY then added that she thought Mandy was a "hot champion" and is incredible in her role. However, she also believed that Meiko could beat anyone.

Bayley also opined that "the future is in good hands" with Mandy and Meiko being there to guide the next generation of NXT.

Did Damage CTRL win at WWE Clash at the Castle?

After almost an year of absence due to injury, Bayley returned at SummerSlam. Released superstar Dakota Kai also made her comeback while IYO SKY (FKA Io Shirai) received her main roster call-up.

From the beginning, Damage CTRL have feuded with RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair. The trio soon received a six-woman tag team match against The EST, Alexa Bliss and Asuka at WWE Clash At The Castle in Cardiff, Wales.

Despite a gutsy effort from the babyface team, the heel trio left the Welsh capital with the victory.

Despite the positive result for the group, their leader Bayley still found a reason to be mad. With the Welsh crowd raucously chanting for her, The Role Model tried her best to maintain her heel persona, angrily rejecting their endearing vocals.

This week on RAW, the trio confronted Belair with Bayley hinting at a women's title match in the future. It remains to be seen if The Role Model will face The EST anytime soon.

