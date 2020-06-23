Mandy Rose reacts to Dolph Ziggler leaving SmackDown

Mandy Rose took to Twitter soon after Ziggler's move to RAW was announced.

Ziggler had been trying to get back with Mandy ever since WrestleMania 36.

A few weeks ago, former WWE Champion AJ Styles had been traded to WWE SmackDown, and it was announced that his replacements would be named somewhere down the line. Tonight, it was revealed that Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode had been traded to RAW in exchange for The Phenomenal One's move to the Blue brand. Mandy Rose had an interesting reaction to Ziggler's trade. She stated that Ziggler will finally leave her alone. Check out Mandy's reaction below:

Yessss now he’ll leave me alone 🙏🏻 https://t.co/UqAEYs5aAC — Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) June 23, 2020

Ziggler has been trying to get back with Mandy Rose ever since she turned on him at WrestleMania

Mandy Rose and Ziggler aren't exactly strangers. The duo was involved in a popular love triangle storyline on SmackDown earlier this year, along with Otis. On the road to WrestleMania, Mandy found out that Sonya Deville and Ziggler had tricked her into believing that Otis wasn't worthy of her time. At WrestleMania, Otis defeated Ziggler with some help from Mandy.

Ever since then, Ziggler tried to get Mandy on his side on several occasions, but to no avail. Now with Ziggler on RAW, it seems like this storyline is over for good. Otis and Mandy Rose have been together since WrestleMania and their love is blossoming with each passing day. With Ziggler out of the way now, Rose can finally breathe a sigh of relief as he'll probably stay away from her and will stop addressing her on social media and interviews.