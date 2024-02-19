Mandy Rose reacts to fan spending $55,000 to buy her exclusive content

Former WWE star Mandy Rose has reacted to a fan spending a massive amount of money on her exclusive content.

In late 2022, Mandy was let go by WWE after she lost the NXT Women's title to Roxanne Perez. She has been doing quite well for herself since then, courtesy of her exclusive content page.

Mandy Rose boasts a massive fan following, and some of her fans are ready to spend tons of money for her exclusive content. The former WWE Superstar recently revealed that a fan spent more than $55,000 to buy her content.

"I've had one person, I won't say any names. One person, and this is on FanTime. Spend $55,000 on me. One person. $55,000. So, in my head, I'm like, 'What does he do for a living that he's able to spend this kind of money on one person?' $55,000. And it wasn't even like, less than. It was definitely over a little time period, but it was, yeah. WILD. So, thank you."

Mandy Rose was hurt by her WWE release

Rose made an appearance on Tamron Hall’s talk show shortly after her release. She opened up about her release, and it was clear as day that she was upset over the same.

“Everything happens for a reason. I can’t even say I was wronged, because I am so forever grateful for everything WWE has presented me with. I am hurt. 100%. I am very hurt. Nobody wants to get that call that they are being fired from any job, right, so I was very hurt, very disappointed. I love what I have done in the WWE. I love that platform and what it presented me with. I am forever grateful for them.”

Rose is making tons of money without taking bumps in the ring on a weekly basis. Her fans would love to see her make a return to WWE, though, somewhere down the line.

Do you miss Mandy Rose in WWE? Sound off in the comments below.

