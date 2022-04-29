Mandy Rose seemingly reacts to former WWE Superstar's claim of being compared to her

WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose seemingly reacted to Ember Moon, AKA Athena's recent comments regarding NXT 2.0 and herself.

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT, the former WWE star claimed that WWE officials held meetings in NXT 2.0 where they asked superstars to dress like Rose.

In reaction to Moon's comments, the former Golden Goddess took to Twitter to share a GIF of herself.

Moon AKA Athena recalled how she and other WWE Superstars had to sit through the aforementioned meetings. The former NXT Women's Champion concluded by giving props to Rose, labeling her as 'phenomenal.'

At the same time, the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion noted how not everyone could replicate Rose's fashion and style:

"To be told that I've done nothing wrong and I was taken off TV for doing nothing wrong, it hurt so bad because I was so happy walking into work. I remember when Shotzi left, I remember going to my makeup artist and saying, 'I am so unhappy.' We'd have to sit through stupid meetings about how we'd have to dress sexy. I'm not about to wear fishnet booty buttcheek shorts because we had a two-hour meeting about how to dress like Mandy Rose. That's not fair. Mandy is absolutely phenomenal and an amazing person, but not everyone is Mandy Rose."

Mandy Rose is currently enjoying her first title reign in WWE

Mandy Rose has been a huge part of NXT 2.0. She's currently enjoying her first title reign on the brand and is leading the NXT women's division, with Nikkita Lyons, Cora Jade, Wendy Choo, and others on the rise.

Rose won the NXT Women's title by beating former champion Raquel Gonzalez AKA Raquel Rodriguez, at NXT Halloween Havoc 2021. Since winning the title, Rose has defended it on a few occasions.

Her last successful defense was against Dakota Kai on NXT 2.0. Before her win over Kai, the leader of Toxic Attraction retained her title in a Fatal Four-Way Match against Cora Jade, Io Shirai, and Kay Lee Ray during WrestleMania 38 weekend.

