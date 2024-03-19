Mandy Rose reacts to Liv Morgan's latest photos after WWE RAW

Mandy Rose has reacted to Liv Morgan's latest photos after the most recent edition of Monday Night RAW.

Morgan was recently in action against Becky Lynch after failing to become the number-one contender for the Women's World Championship. Unfortunately, the former SmackDown Women's Champion could not defeat The Man on RAW recently.

Taking to Instagram, Rose commented on Morgan's latest Instagram post and reacted to her photos.

Check out a screengrab of Rose's comment on Morgan's Instagram post below:

After being sidelined for months, Morgan returned to WWE television during the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match. She eliminated Jade Cargill from the match and almost went all the way before being eventually eliminated by Bayley.

Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose discussed a potential return to professional wrestling

Mandy Rose is a former NXT Women's Champion. In late 2022, she lost the title to Roxanne Perez in her final WWE match. Shortly afterward, she was released by the Stamford-based company.

During a Q&A session by Monopoly Events, Rose discussed the possibility of a return to professional wrestling. The 33-year-old stated that she was currently enjoying her life outside of professional wrestling but would not entirely rule out a return to the squared circle.

"I always tell people, I haven't hung up the boots. There are times when I really think about it, and I'm like, 'I would love to come back,' if it was the right time, right place. I wouldn't say no, but right now, I am enjoying my time and my freedom. It just has to be the right time, but I don't think I'm done wrestling," Mandy Rose said.

During her time in NXT, Rose formed the Toxic Attraction group alongside Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin. On the main roster, she had teamed up with Dana Brooke and Sonya Deville.

