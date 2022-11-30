Mandy Rose reacts to Liv Morgan's surprising new look with a two-word response

Mandy Rose has reacted to Liv Morgan's new look. The former SmackDown Women's Champion recently took to Twitter to unveil her new hair.

Morgan, who has adopted a darker character in recent weeks, now seems much blonder.

In reaction to Morgan's new look, the reigning NXT Women's Champion sent out a two-word message, appreciating the beauty of her fellow WWE Superstar.

"Soooo beautiful," - wrote Mandy Rose.

Check out Mandy Rose's reaction to Liv Morgan's new look:

Morgan lost her SmackDown Women's Championship at this year's Extreme Rules Premium Live Event to Ronda Rousey. Since then, she has mostly been competing at live events while appearing on a few SmackDown shows.

Her edgier side was reflected during her recent feud with Sonya Deville, whom she beat on the blue brand a few weeks back.

Liv Morgan recently lost out on her chance to challenge for the SmackDown Women's Championship

Liv Morgan was recently involved in a six-pack challenge to determine the #1 contender for Ronda Rousey's SmackDown Women's Championship.

However, the match was won by Shotzi, who pinned Lacey Evans to earn a shot at Rousey's title. At Survivor Series WarGames, the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion was unsuccessful in capturing her first singles title in WWE.

With Shotzi now out of the way, The Baddest Woman On The Planet needs a new challenger for the Royal Rumble premium live event. Fans have always been vocal about Morgan being in the title picture, and WWE has enough time to build the 28-year-old as a credible challenger, especially with a new gimmick.

Meanwhile, Mandy Rose has been highly successful as the NXT Women's Champion. Like Morgan, she is also enjoying her first-ever title reign in WWE.

The Toxic Attraction leader recently completed 400 days with the title and is on the back of a win over Alba Fyre, whom she has beaten twice to retain the title.

Would you like to see Liv Morgan back in the title picture? Sound off in the comment section

A WWE legend feels like Vince McMahon can only blame himself for his situation. More details here

Poll : 0 votes