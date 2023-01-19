Mandy Rose reacts to making more money with her exclusive content than rapper Iggy Azalea

A few weeks ago, Mandy Rose was released by WWE after losing the NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez. Since her departure, she has focused on her career outside of pro wrestling, including her exclusive FanTime site.

Taking to Instagram, the former WWE star recently reacted to making more money with her exclusive content in 24 hours compared to Iggy Azalea. The Australian rapper reportedly made over $307,000.

The former NXT Women's Champion reposted a tweet from manager Malki Kawa where it was mentioned that both she and former UFC star Paige VanZant made more than Azalea. She added a 'smiling face with sunglasses' emoji and a 'shushing face' emoji.

Check out a screengrab of Rose's Instagram story below:

Mandy Rose recently revealed if she could've made a million dollars with WWE

Since joining WWE, Mandy Rose has played a crucial role in the company's women's division on the main roster. But she earned the most amount of success after moving to NXT in 2021, winning her first championship in the promotion.

Speaking in a recent interview with the Tamron Hall Show, Rose addressed whether she could've made a million dollars while working with WWE as a wrestler. She said:

"[Could you've made that kind of money in the WWE?] Yeah, long-term. It would have to take me a while for sure. [So, you made more on this site than you were making or could in the immediate future in WWE?] Yes. [Sounds like that's an easy answer?] Yes. I would say, you know, we all know money isn't everything but [only your brand and your identity] exactly. (...) I think what I've realized and learned from this whole thing is that my name, image, and likeness is extremely valuable."

Mandy Rose's future in the world of professional wrestling is still uncertain, and it remains to be seen if she is open to a return.

Would you like to see the former NXT Women's Champion return to WWE? Sound off in the comment section

