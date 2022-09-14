Mandy Rose reacts to male WWE Superstar's message after he tries to flirt with the former

Mandy Rose has reacted to NXT star Brooks Jensen's interesting message on social media.

During this week's episode of NXT 2.0, Jensen tried shooting his shot with the NXT Women's Champion. Meanwhile, his stablemate Fallon Henley came to his defense.

Taking to Twitter, Jensen apologized for Henley's behavior as he sent out the following message to Rose:

"@WWE_MandyRose I’m sorry about how @FallonHenleyWWE behaved towards you…. Protective friends am I right."

In response to Jensen, Rose reacted with a couple of emojis. Her reaction tweet can be seen below:

Rose returned to NXT television on this week's show for the first time since her historic win at Worlds Collide. The Toxic Attraction leader captured the NXT UK Women's Champion and walked out of the special event as a double champion.

Could Mandy Rose return to the main roster anytime soon?

Mandy Rose has successfully defended her NXT Women's Championship against numerous top names the NXT women's division had to offer. Her next challenger will likely be Alba Fyre, considering their recent interactions.

Interestingly enough, Rose had previously beaten Fyre when she competed under the name of Kay Lee Ray. On this week's NXT 2.0, the two women once again came face-to-face.

If Rose possibly drops the title in the near future, expect her to get called up to the main roster once again. Her fellow Toxic Attraction stablemates, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, made their main roster debut a few weeks ago and have been working on WWE SmackDown.

Interestingly enough, one superstar with whom Rose has previously shared screen wants her to return to the main roster. Speaking on an episode of In the Kliq, Dolph Ziggler said:

"I really really enjoyed Mandy's group (Toxic Attraction). Because I hadn't been paying attention, and I was like 'Hey Mandy, she's killing it, that's great.'" Dolph said "They have this entrance, they have this look down, they looked like the were dominating the show. They called the shots."

Mandy Rose is currently enjoying one of the most dominant reigns as the NXT Women's Champion, having held the title for 300+ days. Fans will have to wait and see what's next for the Toxic Attraction leader.

Do you want Rose to return to the main roster soon? Sound off in the comments section below.

What did Vince McMahon think of TNA as competition? Find out here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Pratik Singh