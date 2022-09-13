32-year-old star should return to WWE's main roster with allies, according to Dolph Ziggler

WWE RAW Superstar Dolph Ziggler expressed that he wanted to see Toxic Attraction on the main roster.

Toxic Attraction is currently one of the biggest factions in NXT. All three members previously held gold before Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne dropped the Women's Tag Team Championship to Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez. Still, they continuously prove how dominating they are.

In an episode of In the Kliq, Dolph talked about the developmental brand and was asked who he wanted to see on the main roster, to which he answered Toxic Attraction.

"I really really enjoyed Mandy's group (Toxic Attraction). Because I hadn't been paying attention, and I was like 'Hey Mandy, she's killing it, that's great.'" Dolph said "They have this entrance, they have this look down, they looked like the were dominating the show. They called the shots" (9:15-9:36)

Jacy and Gigi have already made a few appearances on SmackDown, even competing at the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship tournament where they had to be removed due to an injury. They also appeared on the latest episode of the blue brand, where they faced Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah.

Dolph Ziggler briefly recalls working with Mandy Rose when she was newer in WWE

The current NXT Women's Champion is no stranger to The Showoff. In the past, they shared a screen when Mandy was in a romantic storyline with Otis.

In the same interview, Ziggler continued to praise Toxic Attraction and shared that he was extremely happy with Rose's transformation in WWE.

"I think a couple of episodes I was there, they're sitting in the roof sipping champagne. And I go, 'This is good television, this is awesome.' Because I've worked with Mandy in the past, and she was you know, kind of newer and man, they're rocking it. I'm very happy for them." (9:36-9:51)

Now that Gigi and Jacy are continuously making their names known on SmackDown, it might be possible that their leader will likely follow them soon.

Do you want to see Toxic Attraction on the main roster? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

If any quotes were used from this article, credit In the Kliq and give H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

What did Vince McMahon think of TNA as competition? Find out here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by UJALA