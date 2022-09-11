"Love that I’m still ur fav" - Mandy Rose reacts to being praised by a top male WWE Superstar

Mandy Rose was recently praised by WWE star Dolph Ziggler. During a recent interview with Casual Conversations with The Wrestling Classic, The Showoff praised the NXT 2.0 star.

Rose is the current NXT Women's Champion. However, she has worked on the main roster in the past. During her time on SmackDown, Rose shared screen with Ziggler during a romantic storyline with Otis.

Taking to Twitter, Rose reacted to Ziggler's recent praise and labeled him "the best."

"Awww @HEELZiggler you’re the best ! love that I’m still ur fav!!!" wrote Mandy Rose

Check out the same tweet below:

What did Dolph Ziggler say about Mandy Rose recently?

During the same conversation, Dolph Ziggler recalled when the two WWE stars worked together on TV.

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion also discussed Rose's on-screen growth and how her faction, Toxic Attraction, has developed in recent months.

Ziggler also briefly spoke about his time as the NXT Champion, as he said:

"But also what I really loved was I had earlier worked with Mandy, and when I knew her, she was not new, but kind of figuring out her character, figuring out some things. To watch her and her group, Toxic Attraction, stroll into that place with their entrance, talk on the mic so confidently, act like they were running the place, and a couple of the weeks I was there, they sat in the VIP lounge, sipping champagne and talking trash, I go, this is amazing. I was blown away just by the leaps and bounds she had done."

After dropping the NXT Championship to Bron Breakker, Ziggler made his return to the main roster and initiated a feud with Theory on RAW.

Whereas, Mandy Rose extended her historic run as the NXT Women's Champion after her latest win at Worlds Collide. At the same show, she became a double champion by winning the NXT Women's UK Championship, as well.

