Mandy Rose reacts to Mercedes Mone's (Sasha Banks) Wrestle Kingdom 17 debut

Mandy Rose has reacted to Mercedes Mone's (Sasha Banks) debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17. On the show, the former WWE star confronted IWGP Women's Champion KAIRI following her win against Tam Nakano.

Taking to Instagram, Mone posted a three-word message, which caught the attention of many superstars, including Mandy Rose.

The former NXT Women's Champion reacted with three emojis, as she seemed quite hyped up following Mone's debut for NJPW x STARDOM.

In May 2022, the former Sasha Banks walked out of WWE alongside Naomi. The two were forced to vacate the Women's Tag Team Championship in the process.

Last month, WWE reportedly released Mandy Rose after she lost the NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez. Rose's 413-day reign came to an end at the hands of the young WWE star.

Bully Ray believes Becky Lynch isn't on the same level as Sasha Banks

Bully Ray thinks Becky Lynch isn't on the same level as her fellow Horsewoman, Sasha Banks.

Lynch is currently one of the top stars on WWE RAW and recently returned to action at Survivor Series WarGames.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Ray claimed that he has always been a fan of Mone (Banks) and considers her to be right behind Charlotte Flair.

"Neither do I," Bully Ray said, agreeing that he does not put Lynch on Banks' level. "And this is what makes me laugh whenever I hear people on social media say, 'Oh, Bully doesn't like Sasha.' Are you people out of your freaking mind? In my eyes, Sasha was only behind Charlotte, and considerably better than Becky in the ring."

Mercedes Mone will be in action under NJPW x STARDOM at the upcoming Battle in the Valley show on February 18, 2023, in San Jose.

She will aim to become the second-ever IWGP Women's Champion by ending KAIRI's reign.

