Mandy Rose reacts to Otis' before-after photos on Twitter 

WWE Superstar Mandy Rose still hasn't gotten used to seeing Otis in his new avatar.

WWE on FOX's Ryan Satin recently posted before-after comparison photos of SmackDown Superstar Otis on his official Twitter handle, with the caption stating:

Otis before fans left vs. when they came back

The first photo features a visibly happy Otis carrying Mandy Rose. The second photo features Otis with his new look. Mandy Rose noticed the pictures and was clearly not thrilled with the change. Check out her response to Satin's tweet below:

Mandy Rose and Otis were inseparable last year

Mandy Rose and Otis' romantic angle was one of the best things to come out of SmackDown last year. Sonya Deville and Dolph Ziggler did everything in their power to keep the two away from each other. However, the SmackDown Mystery Hacker foiled their plans and revealed the truth on the road to WrestleMania 36.

An irate Mandy Rose turned on Deville and later helped Otis defeat Ziggler at The Show of Shows. This kicked off Mandy and Otis' on-screen romance on the blue brand. Things only got better for Otis as he later won the 2020 Men's Money In The Bank Ladder match. A short while later, Mandy Rose was drafted to WWE RAW, marking the end of her romantic angle with Otis.

Otis turned heel a short while ago during a tag team match against Rey and Dominik Mysterio. He is currently aligned with Chad Gable and the duo are hell-bent on winning the SmackDown tag team titles in the near future.

Mandy Rose and Otis are on separate brands but her tweet clearly indicates that she still has a soft spot for Otis in her heart. It's clear the drastic change in his look and demeanor isn't something she appreciates.

Do you agree with Mandy? What do you think of Otis' clean-shaven look? Sound off in the comments!

Edited by Jack Cunningham