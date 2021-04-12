Mandy Rose reacts to Randy Orton trolling her during WrestleMania 37 entrance

Mandy Rose reacted to Randy Orton joking about potentially slipping on the ramp during his entrance on Night Two of WrestleMania 37.

Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke competed in a Tag Team Turmoil match on Night One of WrestleMania 37. While making her way to the ring, Mandy Rose slipped as the ramp was slippery due to the rain.

Randy Orton made his way to the squared circle for his match against The Fiend on Night Two of WrestleMania. He joked about slipping during his entrance and Rose took to Twitter to respond to Orton's jibe at her.

Mandy Rose tweeted to Orton with a little piece of advice. Check out the tweet below:

Thanks @RandyOrton 😑 but seriously go slow on that ramp! Excited for this match! #WrestleMania — Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) April 12, 2021

Mandy Rose was trending on social media after her slip on Night One of WrestleMania 37

Mandy Rose was trending on social media following her entrance botch and she acknowledged the same in a tweet. Check it out HERE.

LMAOOO 🤣🥴🥴 but thank you for being the first person to make me feel better when I came backstage! 🙌🏼💙 https://t.co/Coe7Ao4gQe — Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) April 11, 2021

Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke competed in a Tag Team Turmoil match on Night One of WrestleMania 37. The two women have been tagging together on WWE TV since Mandy was drafted to RAW in September 2020. However, The God's Greatest Creation wasn't sure about her pairing with Brooke in the beginning.

"I was a little bit, like, not discouraged to be in another tag team, but I was, like, worried, like, is everything okay? Did I not have a good match, or did something happen?"

During the Tag Team Turmoil at WrestleMania, Liv Morgan pinned Brooke with an inside cradle and that was it for the duo. Natalya and Tamina won the Turmoil but failed to capture the WWE Women's Tag Team titles from Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler on Sunday.

