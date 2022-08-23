Mandy Rose reacts as WWE announces that Toxic Attraction is ruled out of competition

Mandy Rose is not happy that Gigi Dolin and Jack Jayne won't be able to compete in the Women’s Tag Team Tournament due to an injury suffered by Dolin.

WWE announced via Twitter that Toxic Attraction has been ruled out of the Women’s Tag Team Tournament, and a “second chance” match will take place this Friday on SmackDown to decide their replacement.

The NXT Women’s Champion quote tweeted WWE’s announcement with a sad-face emoji. You can check it out below:

Her stablemate Jacy Jayne also reacted on Twitter with a broken heart emoji.

On Monday Night Raw, Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai progressed to the finals of the Women’s Tag Team Tournament by defeating Alexa Bliss and Asuka. They will take on the winner of the match between Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah and the winner of the “second chance” Fatal 4-Way match.

Mandy Rose has reinvented herself on NXT

The starlet returned to NXT in July 2021 and instantly formed an alliance with Gigi Dolin and Jack Jayne, dubbed Toxic Attraction. The trio have gone on to dominate the NXT Women’s division ever since, even leading to Rose becoming NXT Women’s Champion in the process.

Before her NXT return, Rose wasn’t involved in many prominent storylines on the main roster - her most famous one was a love angle with Otis. But her stint on NXT has been a stark contrast, where she has arguably become the most dominant woman on the brand.

Hence, a return to NXT was exactly what she needed to reinvent herself and grow as a performer.

How long do you think Mandy Rose will remain on NXT? Let us know in the comments section below.

