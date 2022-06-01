"You're hot" - Mandy Rose reacts to WWE Hall of Famer's stunning photo with an interesting message

Mandy Rose has reacted to a stunning photo Trish Stratus stunning photo recently uploaded on social media.

The 31-year-old is currently working on WWE NXT and is enjoying her first-ever title reign in the company. She has held the NXT Women's Championship for 200+ days.

Taking to Twitter, Rose reacted to one of Stratus' recent photos by writing the following:

"You’re hot!!!"

You can check out Mandy Rose's tweet and Trish Stratus' photo at this link. (NSFW).

Trish Stratus, a seven-time WWE Women's Champion, last competed inside the squared circle back in 2019. That same year, she faced Charlotte Flair at the SummerSlam event but eventually lost to The Queen via submission.

From 2018 to 2019, the WWE Hall of Famer competed as an active in-ring performer. She even shared the ring with superstars such as Becky Lynch, Mickie James, and Alicia Fox during that period.

It is almost guaranteed that the WWE Universe wouldn't mind witnessing a match between Stratus and Rose at some point.

Mandy Rose is currently feuding against Wendy Choo in NXT

Mandy Rose certainly isn't short of rivals in WWE NXT. On last week's show, she faced a determined Indi Hartwell, who had challenged her the previous week.

After a back-and-forth contest between the two, Rose's Toxic Attraction stablemates, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne tried to interfere but were stopped by Katana Chance and Kayden Carter.

This led to her taking advantage and pinning the Australian star for a massive victory. However, after the match, the NXT Women's Champion was put on notice by another one of her rivals, Wendy Choo.

As Rose was celebrating on the entrance ramp, Choo attacked her from behind and hit the former with a bag full of balls. She then picked up the NXT Women's Championship and teased challenging for the title at some point down the road.

The Toxic Attraction leader won the title by beating Raquel Rodriguez last year at NXT Halloween Havoc.

