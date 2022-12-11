Mandy Rose reacts to WWE Superstar calling her 'grandma'

Mandy Rose has reacted to fellow WWE Superstar Roxanne Perez calling her a 'grandma' on Twitter.

Last night on WWE NXT Deadline, Roxanne won the Women's Iron Survivor Challenge, which was contested for a #1 contender shot at the NXT Women's Championship. Roxanne defeated Zoey Stark, Cora Jade, Kiana James, and Indi Hartwell to win the hard-fought battle.

Shortly after her win, Roxanne received a congratulatory message from NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose on Twitter. Rose referred to the 21-year-old star as a "baby girl" and this didn't sit well with Roxanne. She responded to Rose by calling her a 'grandma'. Mandy clapped back soon after and told Roxanne that she looks better than her and other young guns on NXT.

Check out the exchange below:

Mandy @WWE_MandyRose too bad it’s going to take a LOT more to get this title off of me baby girl 🏼 #IronSurvivor Congrats @roxanne_wwe too bad it’s going to take a LOT more to get this title off of me baby girl Congrats @roxanne_wwe 🍼 too bad it’s going to take a LOT more to get this title off of me baby girl 👶🏼 #IronSurvivor

Mandy @WWE_MandyRose 🤣



This “grandma” looks better than all you little girls, stop playin!!! 🫢 roxanne @roxanne_wwe Your deadline’s coming soon grandma twitter.com/wwe_mandyrose/… Your deadline’s coming soon grandma twitter.com/wwe_mandyrose/… HAHAHHAH GRANDMA !!!! I’m cryingThis “grandma” looks better than all you little girls, stop playin!!! 🫢 twitter.com/roxanne_wwe/st… HAHAHHAH GRANDMA !!!! I’m crying 😭😂😂😂😂😆😆🤣This “grandma” looks better than all you little girls, stop playin!!! 🫢 twitter.com/roxanne_wwe/st…

How did fans react to Mandy Rose's tweet aimed at Roxanne?

Most fans in the reply section of Mandy Rose's tweet supported the NXT Women's Champion. Check out some of the responses below:

Michael @HellcatPerez 🏻 @WWE_MandyRose She needs to come up with a new “insult” lol that grandma one is lame. You’re just going to beat her again anyways @WWE_MandyRose She needs to come up with a new “insult” lol that grandma one is lame. You’re just going to beat her again anyways 👏🏻

Isaiah Taparra @IsaiahTaparra ever compared to everybody else in NXT @WWE_MandyRose You are right Mandy you are better than and the most beautiful womanever compared to everybody else in NXT @WWE_MandyRose You are right Mandy you are better than and the most beautiful woman 👩 ever compared to everybody else in NXT

Rose made her return to WWE NXT in July 2021. She went on to form Toxic Attraction with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. At Halloween Havoc 2021, Rose met Raquel Rodriguez in a Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal: Chucky's choice - Trick or Street Fight, with the NXT Women's title on the line. The 12-minute contest ended with Rose defeating Rodriguez to win the title.

On November 30, 2022, Rose completed 400 days as NXT Women's Champion. Here's what Mandy had to say about her return to WWE NXT:

"You know, I remember not knowing why I was sent back to NXT — but it didn’t matter, because, in my eyes, I just looked at it like 'This could be a great opportunity for me.' And I saw the vision, and with the help of some others, we manifested that vision and it came to light and it’s just really cool to see that. You know, I just always had this feeling of knowing that it was going to be something really good." [H/T Yahoo]

It remains to be seen if Roxanne Perez manages to dethrone Mandy to win the NXT Women's Championship, or if the latter continues her legendary reign with the belt.

What do you think of Mandy and Roxanne's Twitter exchange? Will Roxanne manage to unseat Mandy and win the NXT Women's title?

Did an upcoming star just challenge Seth Rollins here?

Poll : 0 votes