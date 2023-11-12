Mandy Rose recounts Vince McMahon's input that made the difference for her WWE on-screen character

Last year in December, Mandy Rose was released by WWE. She was at the peak of her career as an entertaining entity on NXT before shockingly dropping the brand's Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez after holding it for 413 days.

Rose did not find that kind of success prior to turning her career around in the final year of her WWE career. Recently, she admitted that Vince McMahon suggested something to her that went a long way.

Speaking to Bully Ray on Busted Open, the former WWE star recalled having a meeting with Mr. McMahon. The latter liked Mandy's character but asked her to be more of herself. According to the 33-year-old, she was trying too hard to be the "sexy character" that she felt people knew her for:

"There was a meeting with Vince, I remember, I will say," Rose recalled. "There was a meeting and he had told me that he loves my character and what I'm doing and all, but just be more me. I remember that was like the one thing. I felt like there was a part of me where I was maybe trying too hard to be that sexy character in a way."

Mandy Rose revealed that while creative not having plans for her was part of the reason for a lackluster run prior, conversing with Vince McMahon made her understand that her character was also part of the problem:

"To me, I was actually really confused about it at first because when I had that conversation with Vince, obviously I needed to take that and listen to him. He's –- you know this –- the guy to listen to." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Mandy Rose responds to potentially signing for wrestling companies other than WWE

By January 2024, IMPACT Wrestling will revert to its original form, TNA. The wrestling business is blooming as this decade has more companies running successfully than ever before. New Japan Pro-Wrestling and AEW are among them.

When Mandy Rose was asked during a recent live Instagram Q&A session whether she will appear on TNA or AEW, she admitted that it's possible if the "right call" comes around.

"I don’t know. If the right phone calls comes around, maybe."

She, along with her fiancé, Tino Sabbatelli, started a new podcast, Power Alphas. In one of the episodes last month, the latter revealed why his relationship with the former WWE star was affected by her return to NXT. Check out the details here.

