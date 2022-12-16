Tino Sabbatelli: What does Mandy Rose's fiance do now?

Mandy Rose was shockingly released from WWE just after losing her NXT Women's Championship, but her fiancé Tino Sabbatelli made sure his partner still kept her chin up after the sudden turn of events.

Roxanne Perez successfully defeated Rose to win the NXT Women's Championship in the latest episode of the developmental brand, ending the latter's 413-day reign as champion. Reports a day later revealed that the former champion was released from the Stamford-based promotion after private photos from her FanTime account were leaked online.

Due to the nature of it, some fans were divided over their thoughts and reactions to the shocking release. Still, one person who made sure Mandy Rose kept her head high was her real-life partner Tino Sabbatelli.

Although the pair are now done with WWE, they continue to prioritize their health and fitness. The couple has a fitness program with the promise of a six-week transformation with nutrition and workout plans included. Based on his bio, Tino Sabbatelli is currently a long-time personal trainer that focuses on improving mental and physical health.

Tino signed with the Stamford-based promotion in October 2014 and had his in-ring debut the following year. He was released in 2020 and later performed in AEW under the ring name Sabby. There were reports that he returned to WWE in October 2020 but was released once again in June 2021.

Aside from wrestling, the 39-year-old also played football. He was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2007 and played in the NFL for six years as a safety, playing for the likes of the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tino Sabbatelli breaks his silence after Mandy Rose's shocking WWE release

Many fans and professionals expressed their thoughts on the former NXT star's release, some of them being Toxic Attraction members Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, alongside AEW star Saraya (fka Paige in WWE). Another notable person who expressed their support for Mandy Rose was none other than her fiancé.

On his Instagram story, the former NFL star shared a photo of his fiancé and captioned it with supportive and uplifting words.

"The Baddest b*tch that Game has EVER seen. Period," he wrote

Although Mandy Rose's run with the company has seemingly come to an end, it's good that she has someone like Sabbatelli by her side. For now, it remains to be seen what is next for the couple.

Did Seth Rollins almost end a legendary career? More details here.

Poll : 0 votes