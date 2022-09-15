Mandy Rose and long-time boyfriend announce new project outside of WWE

WWE Superstar Mandy Rose has taken to social media to announce a new project with her real-life partner.

Rose is currently in the midst of a historic NXT Women's Championship run, which has extended beyond 320 days. She bested Iyo SKY for the title at Halloween Havoc 2021 and has been unstoppable since. The champion has turned back challenges from the likes of Cora Jade, Zoey Stark, and Dakota Kai, and has led Toxic Attraction to the top of NXT's women's division. She defeated Meiko Satomura and Blair Davenport to unify the NXT and NXT UK Women's Championships.

Despite all her in-ring success, Mandy looks to be conquering the business world too. Not only does she share a donut company with Sonya Deville, but she's now looking to expand into the fitness business. Taking to Twitter earlier today, Mandy announced that she and her boyfriend, former NXT Superstar Tino Sabbatelli, have started a workout program.

"Check out my booty program," Rose wrote.

Mandy & Sabby's program promises a six-week transformation, and includes nutrition & workout plans, as well as live sessions with the pair. The program will cost $49.

What was the fan reaction the Mandy Rose announcement?

Wrestling fans across the board have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the NXT Women's Champions' new endeavor.

Mandy Rose last appeared on NXT programming this past Tuesday, where she was interrupted by former NXT UK Women's Champion Alba Fyre. Although nothing is confirmed, it was heavily implied that Fyre will be Rose's next challenger.

What do you think of Mandy Rose's announcement? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below!

