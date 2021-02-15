Mandy Rose reignites a former feud with SmackDown star

After sending out a Valentine's Day message to her fans, Mandy Rose appears to have reignited a feud from her SmackDown days on social media.

Mandy Rose's former rival Dolph Ziggler posted an image to his Twitter page this evening. In the image, Mandy Rose is seen dining in a fancy restaurant with him, while her eventual partner Otis is seen crying into a bunch of roses.

The photos were taken from last year's Valentine's Day episode of SmackDown. Sonya Deville interfered in the planned date between Otis and Mandy Rose, and Dolph Ziggler swooped in to replace Otis on the date.

Mandy Rose replied to Dolph Ziggler in a quote tweet, posting a gif of Mariah Carey saying "why are you so obsessed with me?"

Currently, Mandy Rose is in a tag team with Dana Brooke on RAW. Dolph Ziggler is also in the WWE tag team division at the moment, partnered up with Robert Roode on SmackDown. The duo, who have dubbed themselves The Dirty Dawgs, are the current SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

The relationship between Mandy Rose and Otis was a huge storyline on SmackDown throughout 2020. The Miz used his power to move Mandy Rose to RAW, and the romance hasn't been referred to on-screen since.

Mandy Rose in WWE

Mandy Rose first came to prominence as a contestant in WWE Tough Enough, and was the runner-up on the sixth season.

Mandy Rose made her NXT debut in 2016. In late 2017, the star came to WWE's main roster as part of Absolution with her real-life best friend Sonya Deville and two-time Divas Champion Paige.

After Paige retired due to injuries, Absolution were re-styled as Fire and Desire. Fire and Desire eventually split in 2020, as Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville began feuding over the latter's attempting to sabotage Rose's budding relationship with Otis. Mandy Rose later defeated Sonya in a "Loser Leaves WWE" match at SummerSlam.

Mandy Rose later moved to RAW from SmackDown and began a tag team with Dana Brooke. The duo have teamed up with Asuka and have contended for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.