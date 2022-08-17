NXT Champion responded to Triple H praising her

Triple H praised all the NXT talent for their work and hyped up their upcoming matches on NXT: Heatwave. NXT Women's champion Mandy Rose replied to Triple H, thanking him for his kind words.
Mandy Rose made her return to NXT back in July last year. She instantly joined hands with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jane and the trio called themselves Toxic Attraction. Mandy Rose is the current NXT Women's champion in her first reign. She is nearing a 300-day title reign and holds the record for the 4th longest title reign, surpassing the likes of Paige and Charlotte Flair.
The Head of Creative Triple H expressed his appreciation for the current NXT Women's Champion via Twitter. He mentioned that Rose is one of the most dedicated talents on the roster and has solidified her position at the top of the women's division.
The NXT Women's champion responded to The Game's tweet:
"Thank you!! Means a lot coming from you H," Mandy Rose tweeted.
Fans react to Mandy Rose's response to Triple H
Fans showered the NXT Women's champion with their love.
Some fans wished for Mandy Rose to remain champion for a long time.
Some of them wished Rose the best of luck in retaining the title against Zoey Stark.
One fan went one step further and claimed that Mandy Rose deserves to be on the Mount Rushmore of the NXT Women's division.
Fans also reacted to The Game's comments about Rose and also requested to keep the title on Rose.
Fans also pitched the idea of mixing up Rose on the main roster as well and for her to be featured on WrestleMania.
Fans were also a little upset that the Golden Goddess gimmick no longer exists.
Mandy Rose has truly dominated the NXT Women's division over the past year, and it's safe to say she has impressed and inspired a lot of people.
