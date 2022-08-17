Create

NXT Champion responded to Triple H praising her

Triple H has been impressed with NXT 2.0
Jayakrishna Dasappan
Modified Aug 17, 2022 07:39 AM IST

Triple H praised all the NXT talent for their work and hyped up their upcoming matches on NXT: Heatwave. NXT Women's champion Mandy Rose replied to Triple H, thanking him for his kind words.

Mandy Rose made her return to NXT back in July last year. She instantly joined hands with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jane and the trio called themselves Toxic Attraction. Mandy Rose is the current NXT Women's champion in her first reign. She is nearing a 300-day title reign and holds the record for the 4th longest title reign, surpassing the likes of Paige and Charlotte Flair.

The Head of Creative Triple H expressed his appreciation for the current NXT Women's Champion via Twitter. He mentioned that Rose is one of the most dedicated talents on the roster and has solidified her position at the top of the women's division.

The NXT Women's champion responded to The Game's tweet:

"Thank you!! Means a lot coming from you H," Mandy Rose tweeted.
Thank you!! Means a lot coming from you H 🙏🏻💯 twitter.com/tripleh/status…

Fans react to Mandy Rose's response to Triple H

Fans showered the NXT Women's champion with their love.

@WWE_MandyRose U have killed it in nxt and when toxic gets the call up u will run the main roster
@WWE_MandyRose You are fabulous ❤️❤️

Some fans wished for Mandy Rose to remain champion for a long time.

@WWE_MandyRose You are the champion. Continue it.

Some of them wished Rose the best of luck in retaining the title against Zoey Stark.

@WWE_MandyRose Hope you win your match tonight and retain you @WWENXT Women’s Championship.
@WWE_MandyRose Good luck

One fan went one step further and claimed that Mandy Rose deserves to be on the Mount Rushmore of the NXT Women's division.

@WWE_MandyRose Most definitely on the NXT Women's Mount Rushmore

Fans also reacted to The Game's comments about Rose and also requested to keep the title on Rose.

@WWE_MandyRose Agreed. That's a big compliment coming from Trips
@WWE_MandyRose 🤩🤩 keep that title on mandyToxic attraction run this show!

Fans also pitched the idea of mixing up Rose on the main roster as well and for her to be featured on WrestleMania.

@WWE_MandyRose You need to put her on raw and smackdown too mix nxt on every show , she deserves to be at a wrestlemania

Fans were also a little upset that the Golden Goddess gimmick no longer exists.

@WWE_MandyRose I miss the Golden Goddess gimmick. Otis stuff was cut waaaay tooo short.

Mandy Rose has truly dominated the NXT Women's division over the past year, and it's safe to say she has impressed and inspired a lot of people.

Have you enjoyed the title reign of Mandy Rose so far? Let us know in the comments section below.

