NXT Champion responded to Triple H praising her

Triple H praised all the NXT talent for their work and hyped up their upcoming matches on NXT: Heatwave. NXT Women's champion Mandy Rose replied to Triple H, thanking him for his kind words.

Mandy Rose made her return to NXT back in July last year. She instantly joined hands with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jane and the trio called themselves Toxic Attraction. Mandy Rose is the current NXT Women's champion in her first reign. She is nearing a 300-day title reign and holds the record for the 4th longest title reign, surpassing the likes of Paige and Charlotte Flair.

The Head of Creative Triple H expressed his appreciation for the current NXT Women's Champion via Twitter. He mentioned that Rose is one of the most dedicated talents on the roster and has solidified her position at the top of the women's division.

The NXT Women's champion responded to The Game's tweet:

"Thank you!! Means a lot coming from you H," Mandy Rose tweeted.

Mandy @WWE_MandyRose 🏻 twitter.com/tripleh/status… Triple H @TripleH ...but since coming to #WWENXT @WWE_MandyRose has demonstrated to everyone the kind of dedication she has always brought to her career. In what is now a record reign, she has solidified her position at the top of women's division and for good reason. #NXTHeatwave ...but since coming to #WWENXT, @WWE_MandyRose has demonstrated to everyone the kind of dedication she has always brought to her career. In what is now a record reign, she has solidified her position at the top of women's division and for good reason. #NXTHeatwave https://t.co/VKei9zwIkU Thank you!! Means a lot coming from you H Thank you!! Means a lot coming from you H 🙏🏻💯 twitter.com/tripleh/status…

Fans react to Mandy Rose's response to Triple H

Fans showered the NXT Women's champion with their love.

Overdose42 @Overdose421 @WWE_MandyRose U have killed it in nxt and when toxic gets the call up u will run the main roster @WWE_MandyRose U have killed it in nxt and when toxic gets the call up u will run the main roster

Some fans wished for Mandy Rose to remain champion for a long time.

Overdose42 @Overdose421 @WWE_MandyRose U have killed it in nxt and when toxic gets the call up u will run the main roster @WWE_MandyRose U have killed it in nxt and when toxic gets the call up u will run the main roster

Some of them wished Rose the best of luck in retaining the title against Zoey Stark.

One fan went one step further and claimed that Mandy Rose deserves to be on the Mount Rushmore of the NXT Women's division.

Fans also reacted to The Game's comments about Rose and also requested to keep the title on Rose.

Matthew Coutts @MatthewCoutts6

Toxic attraction run this show! @WWE_MandyRose 🤩🤩 keep that title on mandyToxic attraction run this show! @WWE_MandyRose 🤩🤩 keep that title on mandyToxic attraction run this show!

Fans also pitched the idea of mixing up Rose on the main roster as well and for her to be featured on WrestleMania.

Overdose42 @Overdose421 @WWE_MandyRose U have killed it in nxt and when toxic gets the call up u will run the main roster @WWE_MandyRose U have killed it in nxt and when toxic gets the call up u will run the main roster

john rocksford @johnnymucz @WWE_MandyRose You need to put her on raw and smackdown too mix nxt on every show , she deserves to be at a wrestlemania @WWE_MandyRose You need to put her on raw and smackdown too mix nxt on every show , she deserves to be at a wrestlemania

Fans were also a little upset that the Golden Goddess gimmick no longer exists.

Mike Wilson-Barrett @MikeBarretto24 @WWE_MandyRose I miss the Golden Goddess gimmick. Otis stuff was cut waaaay tooo short. @WWE_MandyRose I miss the Golden Goddess gimmick. Otis stuff was cut waaaay tooo short.

Mandy Rose has truly dominated the NXT Women's division over the past year, and it's safe to say she has impressed and inspired a lot of people.

Have you enjoyed the title reign of Mandy Rose so far? Let us know in the comments section below.

We asked Stone Cold Steve Austin if he acknowledges Roman Reigns. Find out his answer here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Neda Ali