Why is Mandy Rose back on NXT?

Mandy Rose confirmed to DAZN that she was moved back to NXT as the brand needed a mainstream superstar. Rose explained that the move was to help the female wrestlers of the brand evolve.

The former Golden Goddess made a surprise appearance on the revamped NXT in July 2021. She then formed an alliance with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne.

Mandy Rose spoke with DAZN in September 2021 to discuss her move back to NXT:

"Sometimes switching it up is always good. NXT needed a woman like me. Like I said in my promo last week, they needed a mainstream superstar to be able to help some of the women evolve. I don't have the most experience in wrestling compared to some of the women and a lot of the women in all of WWE. But when it comes to mainstream qualities, I have a lot of those. So I feel like why not come and help some of these women, whether it's anything related to WWE, or whether it's the way they dress, the way they look, the way they present themselves, the way they are perceived, the way they speak in interviews, and the list goes on and on. It’s rebranding my character a little bit. I always think it's great to evolve. I think change is always good as well. So I wanted to switch things up a little bit. So I'm having a lot of fun in NXT. It's been a great experience so far. I have a little bit more creative say as well, which is really cool. The whole new brand of NXT 2.0 and Mandy 2.0, it all coincides. It's just the beginning." Mandy Rose said. (h/t Cultaholic)

There's no doubt Mandy has made a serious impact on NXT in such a short time. She has superstar written all over her and will certainly be in contention for the NXT Women's Championship sooner rather than later. NXT now has the much needed star power in Rose. Her reach and popularity will help keep fans interested in the brand moving forward.

Has Mandy Rose won any championships in WWE?

Despite making her in-ring WWE debut in 2016, Mandy Rose has yet to win a championship with the company.

Mandy Rose has been a part of some key storylines during her tenure. Her most notable being involved in the love triange with Otis. This storyline also involved Dolph Ziggler and Sonya Deville.

Time will tell... but it seems increasingly likely that Rose will taste her first championship victory as part of the NXT brand.

