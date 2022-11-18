Mandy Rose responds to popular WWE Superstar with three-word message after her recent title defense 

Mandy Rose has responded to Roxanne Perez with a snarky three-word message on Twitter.

The NXT Women's Champion recently tweeted a clip asking who her next challenger would be. In response, Perez quoted the tweet and replied with a "Hey". In doing so, the 21-year-old star hinted at going after Rose's championship at some point in the near future.

However, Rose wasn't having any of Perez's mind games and quickly labeled the NXT sensation a "little girl" with a three-word response.

"Hey little girl !" wrote Rose.

Check out Mandy Rose's response to Roxanne Perez:

Perez is fresh from a major feud with her former tag team partner, Cora Jade. The two went their separate ways when Jade betrayed Roxanne shortly after winning the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships.

Coincidentally, Cora Jade's betrayal came during Roxanne's NXT Women's Championship match against Rose a few months back.

Mandy Rose briefly spoke about Isla Dawn after the latter's return to NXT

Isla Dawn returned to NXT on this week's show and helped Mandy Rose retain the NXT Women's Championship.

Dawn shoved the challenger, Alba Fyre, from the top of the ladder, putting her through the announce table in the process.

During a WWE Digital Exclusive interview, Rose spoke about Dawn's involvement, claiming that she didn't have anything to do with it. She said:

"Isla had nothing to do with me winning that match. Just add Alba to the list of the names and the list of excuses because all I know is that I was the last woman standing and I'm still your NXT Women's Champion, so put some respect on my name."

Rose has beaten Fyre twice in recent weeks, with her first win being at Halloween Havoc courtesy of help from The Toxic Attraction.

Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne were not at ringside this time around, but Mandy retained her title nonetheless.

