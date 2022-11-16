Mandy Rose comments on Isla Dawn's interference in her match on NXT; sends message to the WWE Universe

Mandy Rose recently commented on Isla Dawn's interference in her NXT Women's Championship match against Alba Fyre on Tuesday. She also sent a message to the WWE Universe in the process.

On the latest episode of NXT, the leader of Toxic Attraction defended her NXT Women's Championship against Alba Fyre in a Last Woman Standing Match. While Fyre seemed to be closing in on a victory over Rose, Isla Dawn made a surprise appearance to throw her off a ladder and through the announce table after blinding her with mist.

The interference allowed the NXT Women's Champion to defeat Fyre and retain her title. In an interview with WWE Digital Exclusive after the show, Rose claimed that Dawn's involvement in her match did not influence the bout's outcome.

"Isla had nothing to do with me winning that match. Just add Alba to the list of the names and the list of excuses because all I know is that I was the last woman standing and I'm still your NXT Women's Champion, so put some respect on my name," she said. (0:06 - 0:23)

WWE Hall of Famer believes Mandy Rose is "the best in the business right now"

Mandy Rose has dominated the NXT women's division since joining the brand in July 2021. The leader of Toxic Attraction captured the NXT Women's Championship about three months after her comeback and has held it ever since. She has now been champion for an astonishing 386 days.

Recently speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T praised the 32-year-old star, dubbing her "the best in the business right now."

"Mandy Rose man, she stepped up. She stepped up. She's definitely a player man. And when I say she's like the best in the business right now, that wasn't just cliche or anything like that. She's come up. And just the looks on her face, her mannerisms, her work ethic, everything is literally on point and you can see her confidence level in ring is like way over the top," he said. (19:06 - 19:31)

